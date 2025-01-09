Reminder: Sidewalks Need Cleared

The City of Salina would like to remind everyone that the clearing of snow from sidewalks is required to be completed within 12 hours of snow accumulation.

According to the City, due to the level of snow fall from the January 4-5 storm, a grace period was extended. However, with USD 305 back in session, it has become imperative that school children are provided a place to walk, rather than having them walk in the street.

Key details to remember:

Sidewalks should be completely cleared, including curb ramps and other areas that may block pedestrian access.

Snow removal is required around vacant buildings just as if it was an operating business or inhabited home.

Exception; provision shall not apply to snow accumulation on sidewalks as a result of the City’s efforts to remove snow from City Streets.

If you are unable to clear the sidewalk, consider reaching out to neighbors, a volunteer organization, or a snow removal service for assistance.

Please help to keep our community safe and accessible. Adhering to this ordinance will help prevent slips, falls, and injuries for all Salina residents.

Photo by Josh Hild on Unsplash