Remembering Service Members this Christmas

Sending care packages to deployed service members is the mission for one Solomon, Kansas woman and her organization Packages for Warriors – Hearts of America.

Amy Paden, Founder/President of Packages for Warriors – Hearts of America joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at how they have teamed up with owner Brian Vaughn at the UPS Store to send the care packages to soldiers for free.

“We are very excited to share that we are offering free shipping of packages the size of 12x12x6 FREE of charge to a deployed service members with addresses of APO, FPO or DPO. This service is offered as a first come, first serve basis,” Paden said.

Their ultimate goal is to offer the free service year round, based on availability of funds on a month to month basis. The program has been successful in offering year round shipping in Junction City for a few years now at Box N Ship by offering free medium flat rate.

Paden says patrons can go to The UPS Store and pick up a free box of the size of 12x12x6. Place products that are permissible by the United States Postal service guidelines and tape it up. Patrons must provide their name and contact information to UPS and recipient’s name and address.

“We are proud of the opportunity to the Salina community for the organization originated in Salina in 2006-07 time frame. It’s something that I’m very proud of still to this very day. Service members serve and protect 24/7 year round,” she said.

“I think it’s important for people to remember that.”

For more information or to volunteer call: 844 785 4404 or visit online at www.heartsofamerica.org