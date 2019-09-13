Salina, KS

Remains Of Kansas Sailor Killed at Pearl Harbor Return Home

September 13, 2019

After almost eight decades, a soldier from Kansas is returning home from war.

Authorities say Seaman Wilbur Clayton Barrett was among 24-hundred Americans killed during the December 7th, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. Barrett, who was 25 at the time, served aboard the USS Oklahoma.

According to military officials, Barrett’s remains were recently identified via DNA-testing. They were returned to Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport Thursday.

Barrett’s remains are scheduled to be buried with military honors Saturday in his home town of El Dorado.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

