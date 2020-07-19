Relay For Life Event to Continue

COVID-19 will not stop the annual Relay for Life cancer fund raising event in Salina. The Saline County Relay for Life Lead Team has encountered many obstacles in the recent months due to COVID 19, but has persevered and will host a very scaled down event this year.

The 2020 Saline County Relay for Life will be this Thursday, July 23rd, beginning at 5 p.m. in The Temple parking lot at 336 S. Santa Fe Ave.

The Relay Event will begin at 5 p.m. with survivor registration. Luminary bags will be displayed on the steps of the Temple with names of loved ones displayed for the public to see. There will be music and an opportunity to make a donation to the American Cancer Society and purchase a luminary.

Everyone is welcome to drive through The Temple parking lot to donate and receive a cold bottle of water provided by Mahaska Bottling Company.

Joining this year will be the Thursday Night Cruisers of Salina. They will be cruising Santa Fe that evening and will pull into the Temple parking lot at approximately 7:30 p.m. for everyone to stop by and look at their cars.

There will also be silent auction items. The silent auction will be a virtual event this year. The items are posted on the Saline County Relay for Life Facebook page, where they will remain until July 31st for bidding. Portions of theThursday night event will be live streamed on the Facebook page as well.

Organizers say cancer does not take a backseat to COVID-19 and the American Cancer Society needs funds this year even more than previously because so many events have had to be cancelled. So, if possible, come out and support your local Saline County Relay for Life, the American Cancer Society, enjoy a bottle of cold water and look at the Thursday Night Cruisers cars up close.