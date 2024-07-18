Redneck Paradise Mud Run is Ready

Rain or shine, mud will be flying northwest of Salina this weekend. The Redneck Paradise Mud Run, a Kansas Mud Racing Organization event, will be held Saturday afternoon.

Mud racing is a form of off-road motor sports. The goal is to drive a vehicle through a pit of mud, or a track of a set length. Winners are determined by the distance traveled through the pit. However, if several vehicles are able to travel the entire length, the time taken to travel the pit will determine the winner.

Mud starts flying at the Salina event Saturday afternoon at 1:00. The gate opens at 10:00. Bring your chairs and a sunshade. The Redneck Paradise Mud Run will take place at 1248 N Fairchilds Road. Following the event there will be live music featuring the band Ghost Town Revival.

The Kansas Mud Racing Organization (KMRO) started in 2005. The organization puts on over a dozen races a year, rain or shine. They travel to Kansas, Oklahoma, and Colorado.

_ _ _

Photo via Kansas Mud Racing Organization