The Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center will return to regular hours beginning next week.

According to the city, the recycling facility will return to its normal operating hours beginning Wednesday, July 29th. The facility’s hours are Wednesday thru Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center is located at 125 W. North Street, on the corner of Santa Fe Avenue and North Street.

For a listing of acceptable/unacceptable items please visit http://www.salina-ks.gov/SDRC.