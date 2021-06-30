Salina, KS

Record Travel For July 4th Holiday Weekend

Todd PittengerJune 30, 2021

A record-breaking 43-million people are packing up to hit the road this holiday weekend. And they’re in for some pain at the pump. AAA Kansas  says this Fourth of July will have the highest gas prices since 2014.

According to the agency, more than 47.7 million Americans will take to the nation’s roadways and skies this Independence Day between July 1–5, as travel volumes are expected to nearly fully recover to pre-pandemic levels. In fact, this will be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, trailing only 2019. Overall, just 2.5% fewer Americans are expected to travel this year compared to Independence Day in 2019. This represents an increase of nearly 40% compared to last year, when total travel fell to 34.2 million.

While all modes of travel will see increased demand this Independence Day, road trips continue to dominate this summer. Despite the highest gas prices in seven years, more than 91% of holiday travel will be by car. An expected 43.6 million Americans will drive to their destinations, the highest on record for this holiday and 5% more than the previous record set in 2019. With 3.5 million people planning to fly, air travel volumes this Independence Day will reach 90% of pre-pandemic levels, and increase 164% compared to last year.

Right now, the national average is $3.11 a gallon, with drivers in California paying the most followed by Hawaii. In Kansas the average price is $2.87 a gallon. in Salina, the average price is a bit more at $2.90 a gallon.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

