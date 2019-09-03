Record Setting Night With the Yotes

Kansas Wesleyan’s annual Night with the Yotes event which directly benefits student-athletes continues to raise the bar when it comes to the amount of monies raised for the athletics department.

For a third straight year, KWU Athletics welcomed over 600 guests to the arena floor at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center on August 17 for the Night with the Yotes event, now in its ninth year, which featured silent auctions, games, dinner and culminating with a live auction.

The event generated just over $119,000 in gross revenue, all of which goes back to benefitting Kansas Wesleyan student-athletes through many different ways.

“I continue to be inspired by the generosity of Salina and our Kansas Wesleyan community demonstrated at the Night with the Yotes,” said Mike Hermann, vice president and director of athletics. “The event topped last year’s record for funds benefiting our student-athletes. Plus, the event has become a motivating start to the athletic year with so much energy in the room. I am grateful to our co-chairs, John and Mary Quinley and Eric and Danielle Brown, for their leadership. I also want to acknowledge the extra-ordinary contributions of Tiffany Daniels, Paula Hermann, Hannah Hendrickson and David Toelle.”

This year’s event produced the most silent and live auction revenue in the nine-year history of the event.

Also at the event, Leah and Dick Blanchard were awarded the Gerald Lilly Award which is presented to a person or group that exemplifies outstanding dedication and commitment to Wesleyan athletics. It’s named in honor of Lilly, a longtime and passionate KWU supporter. The Blanchards have been long-time supporters of Kansas Wesleyan, serving as host parents for many student-athletes for over 20 years.

First held in 2011, Night with the Yotes serves as a key fundraising event for KWU Athletics. In addition to offsetting the cost of meals during breaks when the dining hall is closed, the funds also help to offset expenses such as equipment purchases, facility enhancements and providing an outstanding experience for Coyote student-athletes.

Kansas Wesleyan University photo