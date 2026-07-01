Millions of travelers are out and about ahead of the Independence Day holiday. AAA Kansas predicts that a record 72.2 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home for Independence Day through Sunday, July 5. This year’s domestic travel forecast surpasses last year’s record of 71.8 million travelers, but the increase (0.5%) is smaller than recent year-over-year gains. The number of travelers driving and flying to their destinations is relatively flat compared to last year, while travel by other modes, including cruises, is the category seeing the biggest increase.

travel is a longstanding tradition, and that tradition remains strong this year even as prices rise for most modes of transportation,” said Shawn Steward, Public Affairs manager for AAA Kansas. “Whether people are hitting the road, boarding a flight, or taking a cruise, travel ers continue to make summer holiday getaways a priority.” “For many Americans, July 4this a longstanding tradition, and that tradition remains strong this year even as prices rise for most modes of transportation,” said Shawn Steward, Public Affairs manager forKansas. “Whether people are hitting the road, boarding a flight, or taking a cruise,ers continue to make summer holiday getaways a priority.”

Year-over-year increases based on bookings through AAA . Airline flights purchased before the start of the Iran Conflict were cheaper than at this time a year ago. Tickets purchased more recently are likely higher due to increased demand and jet fuel costs, with travel ers seeing ticket price increases of 16-17% this summer according to industry estimates.

AAA projects 61.4 million people will travel by car over July 4th week, nearly the same number as last year when 61.3 million travel ers took road trips. 85% of Americans travel ing for Independence Day are expected to drive to their destinations, despite gas prices reaching four-year highs. Last year, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.15. This year, prices are more than a dollar higher but remain lower than 2022, when the national average was $4.80 on Independence Day . Despite higher gas prices, filling up the tank during a road trip is still cheaper than purchasing flights for many travel ers, especially for families with kids.

travel ers renting cars over July 4th, AAA car rental partner day . Hertz says Orlando, Denver, Boston, Los Angeles, and New York City are the cities with the highest demand based on advanced bookings. According to AAA booking data, domestic car rentals are 10% more expensive this holiday week compared to last year. Forers renting cars over July 4car rental partner Hertz expects Thursday, July 2 to be the busiest pickup. Hertz says Orlando, Denver, Boston, Los Angeles, and New York City are the cities with the highest demand based on advanced bookings. According tobooking data, domestic car rentals are 10% more expensive this holiday week compared to last year.

By Air: AAA projects 5.85 million travel ers will take domestic flights over July 4th week, a 0.2% increase over last year. Air travel ers make up 8% of the share of holiday travel ers. According to AAA data, which is based on what travel ers paid when they booked their Independence Day trips, roundtrip domestic flights to top destinations like Chicago and Denver are 5% more expensive. Domestic flights overall are averaging about $830 a ticket.

By Other Modes: Travel by other modes is seeing the biggest year-over-year growth compared to car and air travel . AAA projects 4.93 million Americans will take buses, trains, and cruises over Independence Day week, a 5.3% increase from last year. This year is also expected to surpass 2019’s figure of 4.79 million travel ers, due in large part to the post-COVID cruising boom. Travel ers are drawn to cruise vacations because they know by other modes is seeing the biggest year-over-year growth compared to car and airprojects 4.93 million Americans will take buses, trains, and cruises overweek, a 5.3% increase from last year. This year is also expected to surpass 2019’s figure of 4.79 millioners, due in large part to the post-COVID cruising boom.ers are drawn to cruise vacations because they know how much the trip will cost upfront, and the ship offers all-inclusive dining, various entertainment options, and multiple destinations.

AAA members are heading to major U.S. cities over July 4th week and flying internationally to Canada and Europe. Alaska cruises are in peak season, that’s why Seattle, Anchorage, and Fairbanks are all top domestic destinations. Independence Day fireworks and festivities in New York, Chicago, and Boston also draw big crowds. Florida ranks high thanks to theme parks, beaches, and cruise ports. On the international side, Vancouver tops the list, followed by major European cities like Rome, Dublin, Paris, and London.

RANKING DOMESTIC INTERNATIONAL 1 SEATTLE, WA VANCOUVER, CANADA 2 ORLANDO, FL ROME, ITALY 3 ANCHORAGE, AK DUBLIN, IRELAND 4 MIAMI, FL PARIS, FRANCE 5 NEW YORK, NY LONDON, ENGLAND 6 CHICAGO, IL CALGARY, CANADA 7 FORT LAUDERDALE, FL REYKJAVIK, ICELAND 8 FAIRBANKS, AK AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS 9 DENVER, CO ATHENS, GREECE 10 BOSTON, MA BARCELONA, SPAIN

th week can be especially dangerous on the road with more teen drivers behind the wheel and a rise in impaired driving due to holiday festivities. That’s why AAA is urging drivers to commit to AAA crash data analysis, nearly one in three summertime traffic deaths involves an impaired driver. AAA , in partnership with July 4week can be especially dangerous on the road with more teen drivers behind the wheel and a rise in impaired driving due to holiday festivities. That’s whyis urging drivers to commit to 100 Day s of Safe Driving this summer. According tocrash data analysis, nearly one in three summertime traffic deaths involves an impaired driver., in partnership with MADD , reminds anyone who plans to drink or use impairing substances to arrange a sober ride before going out.

Drivers preparing to take road trips should also prioritize car maintenance and stay on top of routine oil changes, plus check battery condition and tire pressure. Last year during Independence Day week, AAA responded to more than 687,000 roadside assistance calls. Half of those required towing services, and nearly 30% of those calls were for battery replacement and flat tires.

AAA reminds drivers to Once on the road,reminds drivers to Slow Down, Move Over whenever there are emergency responders and stranded motorists on the side of the road. By reducing speed and changing lanes, drivers allow roadside workers to do their jobs safely and help prevent tragedies.

peak congestion is expected Saturday, June 27. Drivers looking to avoid the heaviest traffic should leave early in the day or consider travel ing on Monday or Tuesday. INRIX , a provider of transportation data and insights, says the second weekend of the holiday period will be the busiest on the roads, starting Thursday, July 2. But in certain metros, like Boston, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia,peak congestion is expected Saturday, June 27. Drivers looking to avoid the heaviest traffic should leave early in theor considering on Monday or Tuesday.