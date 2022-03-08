Record High Gas, 17 Cent Jump in Salina

There’s no escaping the pain at the pump. Drivers are waking up Tuesday to the highest gas prices ever.

According to AAA Kansas, the new nationwide average is $4.17 for a gallon of regular unleaded. That’s up 10-cents just from Monday and 55-cents since last week. It breaks the old record high of $4.11 a gallon set back in 2008.

The agency says in Kansas to begin the day Tuesday the average price is up 6 cents from Monday, to $3.73 a gallon. In Saline County the price went up 17 cents a gallon, to an average of $3.74.

AAA Kansas says there are things drivers can do to increase gas mileage and help save a little money when they go to fill up their tanks: