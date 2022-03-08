Record High Gas, 17 Cent Jump in Salina

There’s no escaping the pain at the pump. Drivers are waking up Tuesday to the highest gas prices ever.
According to AAA Kansas, the new nationwide average is $4.17 for a gallon of regular unleaded. That’s up 10-cents just from Monday and 55-cents since last week. It breaks the old record high of $4.11 a gallon set back in 2008.
The agency says in Kansas to begin the day Tuesday the average price is up 6 cents from Monday, to $3.73 a gallon. In Saline County the price went up 17 cents a gallon, to an average of $3.74.
AAA Kansas says there are things drivers can do to increase gas mileage and help save a little money when they go to fill up their tanks:
- Shop around for the best prices. Drivers can use tools such as the free AAA mobile app to find and compare current gas prices closest to their location.
- Take advantage of gas discounts, sometimes offered by fuel retailers and grocery store chains
- Make sure your car is tuned up and air filters are clean
- Properly inflate your tires
- Stick to the speed limit and avoid fast, jackrabbit starts
- Remove excess cargo weight or external luggage carriers or racks, all of which can lower gas mileage
- Only use more expensive premium gasoline if your vehicle specifically requires it. Otherwise, less expensive regular 87 octane unleaded is fine for most cars. Be sure to check your owner’s manual.