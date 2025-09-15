Recognizing and Honoring Co-Responders

A local non-profit organization that provides a range of behavioral health services for people of all ages, including children, teens, and adults, is this week honoring those who respond to, and deal with crisis situations. Central Kansas Mental Health Center marks two years of the Co-Responder Program during National Co-Responder and Crisis Responder Week, September 14–20. This week honors the essential work of co-responders and crisis responders in Salina, who provide immediate support to individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis while strengthening the community’s overall safety and wellbeing. According to the organization, mental health and substance use challenges can lead to homelessness, incarceration, and emergency room visits, which are more intrusive and costly for communities than earlier interventions and connections to behavioral health services. National data show that one in four people with a mental illness have been arrested, and individuals with serious mental illness are significantly more likely to experience law enforcement encounters that escalate or involve the use of force. These realities highlight the urgent need for compassionate intervention and stronger connections to care. To address this need, Central Kansas Mental Health Center, the Salina Police Department, Saline County Sheriff’s Office, and Saline Fire Department launched the Co-Responder Program in September 2023, supported in part by American Rescue Plan Act funding through Saline County. This partnership places behavioral health professionals alongside law enforcement officers, ensuring that people in crisis receive immediate support, compassionate care, and connection to longer-term services. “The Co-Responders have supported individuals with a wide range of needs, not just mental health. People have received help with VA assistance, shelter, food, and clothing,” shared Officer Chris Venables of the Salina Police Department. “I have seen them spend countless hours assisting people. Without their efforts and compassion, many would fall through the cracks and never get the help they need. They also help law enforcement officers and EMS personnel find solutions that, in the past, might have only resulted in jail or a hospital visit.” In just two years, the program has impacted over 1000 individuals, expanded with the addition of a second co-responder in 2024, and has played a vital role in training first responders. The co-responder team helps lead Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) trainings, which equip officers with de-escalation skills and practical knowledge about mental health. These efforts reduce the need for force and increase the likelihood that individuals in crisis are referred to appropriate care rather than entering the criminal justice system. Undersheriff Brent Melander of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office emphasized the program’s impact: “The CKMHC Co-Responder program has been invaluable in assisting deputies during mental health crises and ensuring follow-up with families. Co-Responders often meet with family members after an incident to provide guidance on next steps, answer difficult questions, and connect them with resources. Their partnership helps law enforcement support individuals and families in ways we could not do alone.” In recognition of National Co-responder and Crisis Responder Week, CKMHC extends gratitude to all crisis responders in our community—including co-responders, law enforcement, emergency medical services, and crisis line staff—whose service makes a lasting difference for individuals and families across Salina. Central Kansas Mental Health Center serves as the local mental health authority for five counties in central Kansas: Saline, Dickinson, Ellsworth, Ottawa, and Lincoln. _ _ _ Accessing Crisis Supports: If someone is experiencing a behavioral health crisis that poses an immediate risk to safety, call 911. Community members can inform dispatch that the situation may involve a mental health concern and request a co-responder or CIT-trained officer to respond. For ongoing support or non-emergency behavioral health needs, individuals may also contact CKMHC directly at 785-823-6322 or the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.