Recipe Book Celebrates Legacies

From waffles to snickerdoodles to pet treats, the 2024 recipe book from the Kansas Wheat Commission has something for everyone to try and enjoy. This year’s edition holds extra significance as each recipe celebrates the legacies of two home baking industry leaders – Sharon Davis and Charlene Patton – who dedicated their careers to bringing the joy of baking into countless homes and classrooms.

“This year’s recipe book recognizes the years of service of Sharon and Charlene as they move on to their next set of adventures,” said Cindy Falk, Kansas Wheat nutrition educator and co-director of the National Festival of Breads. “Join us in thanking these wheat industry leaders for their tireless efforts to educate all ages about wheat foods and home baking by ordering a recipe book and trying one of their favorite recipes.”

The two women retired earlier this year from their roles as leaders in the Home Baking Association. Their contributions to the world of baking are immense, from educating families and classrooms to inspiring a love for wheat foods across generations. The recipes included in the 2024 recipe book provide a glimpse into their careers and baking traditions. From Sharon’s Oatmeal Yeast Bread – the first bread she baked by herself and a family favorite since college – to Charlene’s Czech Kolaches – passed down from her grandmother, who brought the recipe with her when she arrived in America in 1890, each recipe carries a story.

“Working with, and for, Kansans, food and nutrition educators, the Wheat Foods Council and the Home Baking Association to teach grain food, milling and baking consumer facts and skills has made life rich,” Sharon said. “It allowed me to ‘get the flour in the bowl’ in 48 states with thousands of food service professionals, teachers, parents, and child educators. Now, I’m thankful to share some of my personal recipes from those years.”

Charlene noted that her love for baking was instilled by her mother and grandmothers and has been passed down to her daughters and grandchildren. Those cherished family traditions are reflected in Davis and Patton’s recipes like the grandkid-approved Overnight Whole Grain Yeast Waffles and fan-favorite Snickerdoodle Cookies. The same is true for Sharon, who adapted her grandmother’s recipe to make Trella’s Raised Nut Bread and paid tribute to her family’s Scottish and Irish heritage with Top o’ the Morning Scones.

In addition to personal family favorites, the 2024 recipe book includes some of the women’s go-to selections for television demonstrations, classroom activities and baking workshops. Quilt Patch Cake was a favorite for Charlene to demonstrate live and Sharon developed the accompanying lesson plan and tutorial. Charlene developed the 90-Minute Basic Yeast Dough for workshops at the 2013 National 4-H Congress, while Sharon developed the Designer Oatmeal Cookies specifically for little bakers just learning how to measure ingredients.

The Home Baking Association also encourages home bakers to share their creations with others during long-time promotional events like Bake and Take Month and Bake for Family Fun Month. Recipes like Pilgrim Bread make perfect loaves for community service efforts while Blueberry-Oat Muffins pack in nutrients for an easy, healthy recipe for fundraising bake sales. A recipe for Pet Treats is perfect for donating to local animal shelters or rescues.

This year’s collection is a trove of treasured recipes tested and honed over time, reflecting two legacies of inspiring a love for wheat foods across generations. Request your recipe book or check out each of this year’s recipes at kswheat.com/recipebook.

Feeling inspired? The 2025 National Festival of Breads will be opening for entries soon, so there’s no better time to break out the mixer and put your own spin on a family classic for your entry in the country’s premier quick bread and yeast bread baking contest for adult amateur bakers. Sign up for updates and check out the rules at https://nationalfestivalofbreads.com/.