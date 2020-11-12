Rear-End Crash Injures Blaine, Kan. Woman

A rear-end crash in west Salina injures one of the drivers on Wednesday afternoon.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the accident happened at the intersection of S. Broadway Blvd. and Marietta Ave. at 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

A 2016 Ford Expedition–driven by 55-year-old Sherry Wahl, Blaine, Kan.–was traveling south on Broadway when it slowed to make a turn on to Marietta. A 2002 Ford Windstar Minivan traveling from behind in the same direction, then ran in to the back of the SUV.

The driver of the van is 34-year-old Robert Moreno, Salina. He was uninjured but cited for inattentive driving.

Wahl had some shoulder pain. She was treated and released on scene by EMS.

Both cars suffered damage, but were able to be removed their owners.