Ready to Unwrap

Nineteen new treasures are hidden under plastic tarps in downtown Salina – awaiting an upwrap party to begin this Saturday.

Salina City Mayor and board member of Sculpture Tour Salina Mike Hoppock tells KSAL News that they have had to scramble over the past month to put everything in place. Concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic put the 10th annual tour in limbo until phase 3 of the plan to reopen the county was approved.

Work crews are placing the final pieces onto their bases along Santa Fe Avenue. Hoppock says this year, four of the nineteen sculptures have ties to Salina artists.

The unwrap party starts at 11am on Santa Fe Avenue Saturday, June 20.

The journey to enjoy the 2020 Sculpture Tour begins with a map and a love for artful adventure. Ballots for the public to vote on their favorite piece will be available in stores along Santa Fe and can be mailed in until the ballot boxes are put back in place in the coming weeks.