Ready to Unwrap

Jeff GarretsonJune 19, 2020

Nineteen new treasures are hidden under plastic tarps in downtown Salina – awaiting an upwrap party to begin this Saturday.

Salina City Mayor and board member of Sculpture Tour Salina Mike Hoppock tells KSAL News that they have had to scramble over the past month to put everything in place. Concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic put the 10th annual tour in limbo until phase 3 of the plan to reopen the county was approved.

Work crews are placing the final pieces onto their bases along Santa Fe Avenue. Hoppock says this year, four of the nineteen sculptures have ties to Salina artists.

 

 

The unwrap party starts at 11am on Santa Fe Avenue Saturday, June 20.

The journey to enjoy the 2020 Sculpture Tour begins with a map and a love for artful adventure. Ballots for the public to vote on their favorite piece will be available in stores along Santa Fe and can be mailed in until the ballot boxes are put back in place in the coming weeks.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Ready to Unwrap

Nineteen new treasures are hidden under plastic tarps in downtown Salina - awaiting an upwrap party ...

June 19, 2020 Comments

Market Shop Window Damaged

Kansas News

June 19, 2020

Suspected Thieves Caught on Camera

Top News

June 19, 2020

Lindsborg Woman Killed In Rural Sal...

Top News

June 19, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Ready to Unwrap
June 19, 2020Comments
Market Shop Window Damage...
June 19, 2020Comments
KSU Distributes 15,000 Po...
June 19, 2020Comments
KU, K-State Steady, Other...
June 19, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH