Ready to Help Schools Adapt

As Saline County moves forward this Friday into Phase 3 of reopening businesses and activities, Jason Tiller, Director and Health Officer for the Health Department says his office continues to look ahead at what’s next, including schools.

Tiller tells KSAL News that they have frequent conversations with all the school districts including higher education – talking about what the fall semester may hold.

Presently the plan is to move Saline County into Phase 3 on Friday, June 5 th.

All businesses, events, and activities will be allowed to open and mass gatherings would be limited to 50 people or less with still following social distancing recommendations and disinfection guidelines.

Phase Out would be slated for June 19 th. Tiller noted that 31 other counties across the State are taking a phased or modified approach to reopening.

“For all of this to be successful, everyone has to do their part. Every individual has a responsibility and a choice to do what they feel is right,” Tiller said.

Tiller emphasized the need to continue to practice social distancing as much as possible, wearing masks in public, staying home if you’re sick, and continue to wash your hands.