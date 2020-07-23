Ready to “Cruise For a Cause” Again

There will be an opportunity this Friday night to safely get out of the house, have some fun, and help feed the hungry in Salina.

Rocking M Media partnered with Nex-Tech Wireles is going to be back in action, hosting another cruising event on Santa Fe. It will be a flashback to a by gone era in Salina with hundreds of vehicles cruising Santa Fe.

The cruise route will loop from Rod’s Convenience Store at 1401 S. Santa Fe, to the Sonic Drive In at 310 S. Santa Fe. Rocking M Media staff will be in the parking lot of the Salina Innovation Foundation collecting cash and non perishables for the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank.

Right now, more and more families are leaning on the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank as people face unemployment or underemployment. Volunteers will be collecting nonperishable food items at The Temple to help combat hunger in our community. Leave your canned goods either in the trunk, or wear a mask as you hand them through your window please.

The cruise Friday night is scheduled fro 7 till 9. Two other previous similar events were big successes.