Reopening for Business

Monday was day one, of Phase-1 in Governor Laura Kelley’s plan to reopen Kansas in a, “gradual and cautious” manner.

The plan maps out what businesses can open as long as they adhere to public health guidelines and encourage safe social distancing before Phase-2 can kick in.

United States Congressman Roger Marshall joined in the KSAL Morning News Extra Monday with a look at the framework to boost the economy out of the Corona virus doldrums. He says local decision makers will lead the way back to stability.

Marshall also noted that meat production in Kansas has been impacted by COVID-19, and those decisions made in the southwest will have ripple effects across Kansas and the region.

Representative Marshall says during a recent visit to a meat processing plant he witnessed painstaking measures to keep the plants open and employees safe.