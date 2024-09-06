Razorbacks Sweep Shockers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — #21 Arkansas defeated Wichita State 25-19, 25-18, 25-18 on Friday night at Barnhill Arena.

The Shockers (2-3) were held to a .114 hitting percentage, committing 20 attack errors through three sets. Arkansas finished at a .279 clip, led by a match-best 13 kills from Romani Thurman. The Razorbacks (5-0) also notched eight aces.

Arkansas scored six of the first seven points to establish control in the opening frame, keeping the Shockers at arm’s length the rest of the way. The lead swelled to 17-9 in the middle of the set before Wichita State put together a rally, using a strong service run from Katie Galligan to cut the Razorbacks lead to 20-16. Freshman Gracie Morrow, who made her collegiate debut, fired a pair of kills late in the set to get WSU within three at 22-19, but two Arkansas blocks blunted the momentum and allowed the Razorbacks to claim the opening set, 25-19.

The Shockers and Razorbacks went blow for blow in the second set, with WSU using an 8-2 run to eliminate what had been a 14-9 Arkansas lead and take their first lead, 17-16. But the Razorbacks punched back immediately, scoring nine of the final ten points for a 25-18 win and 2-0 advantage heading into the intermission. Morgan Stout put together a phenomenal individual showing in the set, scoring five times on six swings to go along with a pair of blocks.

Wichita State put together their best offensive performance of the evening in the third set, powered largely by Brooklyn Leggett’s six kills. An early 12-5 hole proved too much to overcome, however, as Wichita State did not get closer than five points for the remainder of the set. Three Arkansas service aces helped the Razorbacks across the finish line to complete the sweep.

Stout led the Shockers with 12 kills, hitting .407, while Leggett finished with nine. Izzi Strand handed out 28 assists, while Annalie Heliste led the Shockers with 11 digs. Morrow racked up six kills and a block in her first collegiate match.

Wichita State closes out the Wooo Pig Invitational on Saturday afternoon against Little Rock. First serve is scheduled for 4:00 pm.