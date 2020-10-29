Salina, KS

Rare Halloween “Blue Moon” Anticipated

Todd Pittenger October 29, 2020

Halloween may seem extra spooky this year thanks to a full moon.

The full moon will be  visible in every time zone on Saturday, something that hasn’t happened since 1944. And the next one won’t happen until 2039.

The Halloween full moon, is also known as a “blue” moon, even though the color won’t change. Scientists use the term to describe the second full moon of the month.

Clocks will also “fall back” this weekend. Daylights savings time ends overnight Saturday into Sunday. Set you clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night.

Fire officials say along with setting your clocks back, it’s also a good time to check your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors to make sure they are working, and the batteries are good.

 

 

 

