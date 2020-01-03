Salina, KS

Now: 42 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 47 ° | Lo: 22 °

Rape Charge Involving Child

KSAL StaffJanuary 3, 2020

A man from Canton is in the Saline County Jail in connection to rape allegations that date back to 2014.

Lt. Mike Asher with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that an argument inside the lobby at the Salina Police Department involving at least eight people on Saturday led to the disclosure.

Investigators say 38-year-old Justin Thomas Lee Ingram was arrested on Friday for reportedly having sexual contact with a female victim who was under the age of nine at the time. Authorities say Ingram and the victim were acquaintances and the crime took place sometime between mid-2014 and the middle of 2015 in a home southeast of Salina.

Three children who were present in the SPD lobby scuffle and are under the age of 14 were also placed into protective custody.

Lt. Asher says the investigation is ongoing and could involve other victims and additional charges for Ingram who was booked into jail for aggravated criminal sodomy, rape, aggravated kidnapping and battery.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Injury Crash involving Motorcycle, ...

A motorcycle rider and his passenger were both injured in a New Year's Day crash in Salina. Polic...

January 3, 2020 Comments

Rape Charge Involving Child

Kansas News

January 3, 2020

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthu...

Sports News

January 3, 2020

Low Income Energy Assistance Progra...

Kansas News

January 3, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Injury Crash involving Mo...
January 3, 2020Comments
Rape Charge Involving Chi...
January 3, 2020Comments
Low Income Energy Assista...
January 3, 2020Comments
Ford Exhaust System Stole...
January 2, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH