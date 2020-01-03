Rape Charge Involving Child

A man from Canton is in the Saline County Jail in connection to rape allegations that date back to 2014.

Lt. Mike Asher with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that an argument inside the lobby at the Salina Police Department involving at least eight people on Saturday led to the disclosure.

Investigators say 38-year-old Justin Thomas Lee Ingram was arrested on Friday for reportedly having sexual contact with a female victim who was under the age of nine at the time. Authorities say Ingram and the victim were acquaintances and the crime took place sometime between mid-2014 and the middle of 2015 in a home southeast of Salina.

Three children who were present in the SPD lobby scuffle and are under the age of 14 were also placed into protective custody.

Lt. Asher says the investigation is ongoing and could involve other victims and additional charges for Ingram who was booked into jail for aggravated criminal sodomy, rape, aggravated kidnapping and battery.