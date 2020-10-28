Salina, KS

Range Earns Spot on 2020 KCAC MBB Preseason Team

KWU Athletics ReleaseOctober 28, 2020

WICHITA, Kan. — The 2020-21 KCAC Men’s Basketball Team is Highlighted by nine returning All-Conference Selections from the 2019-20 season. The team includes one first-team All-KCAC selection from a year ago, three second-team selections, a third-team selection, and four honorable mention selections. All ten student-athletes were selected to the team by vote of the KCAC Head Men’s Basketball Coaches.

Jaylon Scott of Bethel, last season’s KCAC Defensive Player of the Year, returns for his junior season. He averaged a double-double a season ago, scoring 13.3 points per game (PPG) and picking up 11.8 rebounds per game (RPG). Scott showed his defensive prowess by blocking 22 shots and picking up 66 steals in 2019-20.

Brooks Haddock of Oklahoma Wesleyan is the lone All-KCAC first-team selection returning from a year ago. Haddock was the Eagles’ leading scorer in 2019-20, averaging 17.2 points per game. Haddock shot 43% from the field, 41% from three point range, and 88% from the free throw line.

All returning All-KCAC First Team, Second Team, Third Team, and Honorable Mention 2019-20 performers were nominated for preseason honors. The team (listed below) is made up of eight seniors and two juniors.

2020-21 KCAC Preseason Men’s Basketball Team

Name Class Height Position School Hometown
Brooks Haddock* Jr. 6-2 G Oklahoma Wesleyan University Muskogee, Okla.
Jaylon Scott~D Jr. 6-5 G Bethel College Allen, Texas
Jaquan Daniels~ Sr. 6-4 G/F Ottawa University Columbus, Ga.
AJ Range~ Sr. 6-6 F Kansas Wesleyan University Junction City, Kan.
Davonte Pack+ Sr. 6-2 G Friends University Sumter, S.C.
Frederick Watts^ Sr. 6-3 F McPherson College Channelview, Texas
Troy Baker^ Sr. 6-8 F Southwestern College Maize, Kan.
Eric Lenear Sr. 6-2 G York College Bellevue, Neb.
Geoff Salas^ Sr. 6-4 G Southwestern College Pacentia, Calif.
JaMiah Haynes^ Sr. 6-5 F Sterling College Kyle, Texas

 

* = 2019-20 KCAC First Team
~ = 2019-20 KCAC Second Team 
+ = 2019-20 KCAC Third Team
^ = 2019-20 KCAC Honorable Mention
D = 2019-20 KCAC Defensive Player of the Year

