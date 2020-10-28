Range earns KCAC Men’s Basketball weekly honor

AJ Range (SR/Junction City, Kan.) has been selected as the KCAC Men’s Basketball Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts for the Coyotes last week. The KCAC Player of the Week vote comes from a group of nominees by conference sports information directors.

Range had a career game in helping the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes to a come-from-behind win over Manhattan Christian on Friday night in the season opener. Range scored a career high 29 points and pulled down 16 rebounds in the game. He also tied his career high in field goals made with 11, and was 7-of-8 at the free throw line. Range was a big part of KWU’s comeback from 11 points down in the second half for the win.

KWU defeated Manhattan Christian 76-74 in its season opener.

The Coyotes are 1-1 after a loss to Dordt on Tuesday night. Wesleyan hosts a weekend classic this weekend at Mabee Arena. KWU plays No. 7 ranked Morningside on Friday night, then takes on Benedictine on Saturday.