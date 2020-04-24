Salina, KS

Now: 53 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 64 ° | Lo: 50 °

Protestors Rally Against Kansas Stay-At-Home Order

Metro Source NewsApril 24, 2020

On the same day Kansas health officials were reporting the biggest single-day increase in positive coronavirus cases in the state hundreds of Kansas residents rallied in Topeka to protest the state’s stay-at-home order.

The group, which included among others business owners and idled workers, carried signs and chanted on and around the lawns of the State Capitol. The main group of protesters argued that, while hospitals aren’t overwhelmed by coronavirus patients, businesses and workers are sufferings as the stay-at-home order remains in force.

Four people in scrubs showed up to support the stay-at-home order, which has been extended to May 3rd.

The state’s coronavirus-case count stood at 2,482, an increase of 271 cases from the day before. So far, state authorities say, 112 deaths are linked to the virus.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

Protestors Rally Against Kansas Sta...

On the same day Kansas health officials were reporting the biggest single-day increase in positive c...

April 24, 2020 Comments

Chiefs Select LSU Running Back Clyd...

Sports News

April 23, 2020

Broncos select WR Jerry Jeudy with ...

Sports News

April 23, 2020

Saline County Still Steady With 17 ...

COVID-19 Kansas News

April 23, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Saline County Still Stead...
April 23, 2020Comments
$600 Unemployment Compens...
April 23, 2020Comments
DCF Partners with Local A...
April 23, 2020Comments
Kansas COVID-19 Update: 4...
April 23, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH