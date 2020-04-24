Protestors Rally Against Kansas Stay-At-Home Order

On the same day Kansas health officials were reporting the biggest single-day increase in positive coronavirus cases in the state hundreds of Kansas residents rallied in Topeka to protest the state’s stay-at-home order.

The group, which included among others business owners and idled workers, carried signs and chanted on and around the lawns of the State Capitol. The main group of protesters argued that, while hospitals aren’t overwhelmed by coronavirus patients, businesses and workers are sufferings as the stay-at-home order remains in force.

Four people in scrubs showed up to support the stay-at-home order, which has been extended to May 3rd.

The state’s coronavirus-case count stood at 2,482, an increase of 271 cases from the day before. So far, state authorities say, 112 deaths are linked to the virus.