“Raise the Roof” Benefit Concert Planned

A benefit concert is planned to help fund a new roof for a historic near century-old Salina landmark. A “Raise the Roof” at the Temple benefit concert is planned Feb 15th.

Organizers say the event features a night of music and dance in the historic theatre of the Temple with the band Lost Wax. The band was named best in Kansas City, and performed at the most recent Smoky Hill River Festival.

The benefit concert was organized by three women who heard about the Temple’s efforts, and decided to help. Mary Ann Weiner, Teri Novotny and Judy Beck have donated funds to pay for the band, and have worked to help plan and publicize the event.

Tickets are $35 for general admission and available for sale online at www.salinatemple.com or 9-5 Monday-Friday in the lobby.

The Temple, Salina Innovation Foundation is a 501(c)3 whose mission is to save and preserve the historic Temple building for use as a community resource center. The roof on this landmark is leaking, and causing damage to the historic interior.

The third floor grand theatre contains a collection of over 100 rare hand painted backdrops from the early 1900s. These backdrops hang directly under the portion of the roof that is ponding. Water is dripping on either side of the backdrops.

“If these drops become wet, they will be damaged and lost for our community. Details of historic plaster molding and oak woodwork are becoming damaged as well.” said Mary Landes, Executive Director. “It is critical to start at the top, sealing the building so repairs and restoration can begin, and further damage can be stopped.”

The Temple currently is a venue for weddings, banquets, conferences, corporate parties, special community programs, a veterans networking center, a fully equipped co-working space, and has 15

co-working entrepreneurs who operate a variety of businesses, services, and art and music studios.

“This fundraiser ensures that the entirety of the roof can be completed when added to proceeds from the City of Salina, private donors, and an insurance settlement. We are thrilled to have so much interest and support”, said Temple Board Chair, Brad Anderson.

The Temple was completed in 1927, with John Philips Sousa playing in the historic theatre for the dedication. It served as a USO show location in the 1940s, entertaining thousands of soldiers during WWII.

The temple is 7 floors, 160,000 square feet with historic marble and oak details from the 1920s. The Temple is on the National Historic Register.

More information can be found online or by calling 785-201-3132.