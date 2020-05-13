Salina, KS

Rain Check Round of Golf

Jeff GarretsonMay 13, 2020

Area golfers will get a Mulligan – or a ‘do-over’ later this summer to get out and play in an effort to help homeless men who need a second chance.

Chad Young, Executive Director of the Salina Rescue Mission says the COVID-19 situation changed the course of their 2020 fundraising event.

 

Young tells KSAL News that the Rescue Mission helps homeless men find hope by providing shelter, meals, job training and spiritual guidance.

 

 

Cost to donate for a rain check green fee in the Ken Jennison Mulligan Stew Golf Tournament is $360 for a foursome, singles can register for $90 and then play at the Salina Municipal Golf Course when they are open and participants feel safe.

For more information call, Krista at 785 375 4123 or email [email protected]

