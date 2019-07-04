Salina, KS

BREAKING NEWS

Rain Causes More Flooding

KSAL StaffJuly 4, 2019

Storms rolling across Kansas dropped heavy rain in some areas.

Several inches of rain fell in some areas. The heaviest rain was recorded in the Gypsum area, where 8.5 inches was recorded 4 south / southeast of the Saline County Community.

According to Saline County Emergency Management, the torrential rainfall has flooded some roads. They do not have enough barricades to go around.

The agency reminds citizens to not drive through flooded roads.  Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

Emergency crews are out and inspecting areas for damage.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

