The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of some equipment used in railroad ties and track repair in the 4500 block of North Amos and Old 40- Highway.

Deputies say sometime between June 3 and June 8, someone removed 11 boxes of a plugging compound for railroad ties, plus thieves damaged a cab window on a machine that helps align the rails.

The equipment is owned by Railroad Consultants of Murfreesboro, TN.

Loss and damage is listed at $2,525.