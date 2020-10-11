Raiders Outgun Chiefs, 40-32

Raiders’ tailback Josh Jacobs punched in a 2-yard touchdown one play later, and despite a late rally by Kansas City that narrowed the deficit to eight points with just under four minutes left as Mahomes found tight end Travis Kelce for a 7-yard score, the Chiefs ultimately couldn’t make up the difference.

Las Vegas went for it on fourth-and-one at midfield with two minutes remaining, and as Carr plunged ahead for the first down, the victory was effectively sealed for the Raiders.

Mahomes completed 22-of-43 passes for 340 yards and three total touchdowns in the contest, scrambling for a 3-yard score early in the first quarter to establish Kansas City’s initial lead. The Chiefs then added to that advantage soon after, as wide receiver Tyreek Hill took an end around for a 10-yard touchdown – his fifth score in as many games – on the Chiefs’ next drive.

The latter scoring series was made possible by cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who was playing in his first game this season and wasted no time getting his hands on the ball. Breeland picked off Carr on third down at midfield before racing ahead for a 28-yard return, ultimately setting up Hill’s touchdown just over a minute of game time later.

Hill’s score had the Chiefs up by double-digits early in the second quarter, but the offensive fireworks in this one were just getting started.