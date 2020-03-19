Salina, KS

Radio Station Free Meal Effort Continues

Todd PittengerMarch 19, 2020

The Rocking M Media Salina group of radio stations Thursday again free lunches available for children.

The radio station group is coordinating an effort to help provide meals, as needed, while children are out of school.

Thanks to a food donation of kid’s meals from Bravo Sliders-n- Bites and a drink donation from Mahaska , 100 meals were given away.

Meals will be given away again on Friday, and on Saturday.

Anybody who needs these meals for your kids, come on over. We are trying to reduce our amount of contact with the public, so we are asking that you just drive through, and we will give you the meals through your car window.

Please refer to the map so we can reduce traffic as much as possible.

Beginning Monday Salina USD 305 plan to begin making meals available. They will be releasing full details to parents.

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

