Qwak Crash

Jeremy BohnJune 2, 2020

Ducks crossing a busy Salina street cause a two-car crash.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the wreck occurred at 1:50 p.m. in the 700 block of S. Ohio St. on Monday.

Both vehicles involved were traveling northbound when a 2013 Ford Focus, driven by 58-year-old Ann Yeagley, Salina, stopped to allow a mother duck and her ducklings to cross the road safely. Behind Yeagley’s vehicle was a 1997 Ford Expedition, driven by 55-year-old Lisa Hahn, Salina. It was following too closely and slammed in to the back of Yeagley’s vehicle.

Yeagley suffered neck pain and was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center. Meanwhile, Hahn broke her front tooth as a result of the collision and had knee pain. However, she refused medical treatment.

Hahn’s vehicle has front-end damage, while Yeagley’s car has extensive rear-end damage. Neither vehicles are towed, however.

The family of ducks were not harmed in the crash.

Qwak Crash

