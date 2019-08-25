Quite a Few Enjoy Zoo Brew

After the gates closed for the day for visitors on Saturday at Rolling Hills Zoo they quickly reopened for another set visitors.

An event designed for craft beer lovers did not disappoint. Hundreds of people attended the “Zoo Brew Craft Fest”.

A line had already formed by the time the zoo re-opened at 6:00.

The zoo tells KSAL News there were over 600 people at the event.

Those who attended had the opportunity to enjoy dozens of brew samplings at multiple tents with representatives from regional breweries and distributors.

There was also plenty of food at Zoo Brew, and live entertainment featuring the classic rock sounds of Salina favorites “Sunset Sinners”. Tram rides around the park were also part of the festivities.

Proceeds from this special event go to support Rolling Hills Zoo’s education programs, conservation efforts, exhibit enhancement and more.