Salina, KS

Now: 66 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 83 ° | Lo: 69 °

Quite a Few Enjoy Zoo Brew

Todd PittengerAugust 25, 2019

After the gates closed for the day for visitors on Saturday at Rolling Hills Zoo they quickly reopened for another set visitors.

An event designed for craft beer lovers did not disappoint. Hundreds of people attended the “Zoo Brew Craft Fest”.

A line had already formed by the time the zoo re-opened at 6:00.

The zoo tells KSAL News there were over 600 people at the event.

Those who attended had the opportunity to enjoy dozens of brew samplings at multiple tents with representatives from regional breweries and distributors.

There was also plenty of food at Zoo Brew, and live entertainment featuring the classic rock sounds of Salina favorites “Sunset Sinners”. Tram rides around the park were also part of the festivities.

Proceeds from this special event go to support Rolling Hills Zoo’s education programs, conservation efforts, exhibit enhancement and more.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

FHSU Fills Need For Teachers in Rur...

Cayla Steinert’s interest in science started at a young age. Her road to becoming a biology teache...

August 25, 2019 Comments

Fall Gas Prices Predicted to Fall

Top News

August 25, 2019

Chiefs Fall to 49ers in Preseason G...

Sports News

August 25, 2019

Rams Clip Broncos in 4th Preseason ...

Sports News

August 25, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

FHSU Fills Need For Teach...
August 25, 2019Comments
Industrial Hemp Regulatio...
August 24, 2019Comments
USD 305 Receives Stable, ...
August 24, 2019Comments
Backcountry Access Pass N...
August 24, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH