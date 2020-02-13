Salina, KS

Purse and Wallet Stolen

KSAL StaffFebruary 13, 2020

Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary after a wallet and cash were stolen from a van.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 9pm on Tuesday and 6:30am Wednesday, someone walked into a garage in the 2000 block of Highland and entered a Honda Odyssey.

Police say a 43-year-old woman had left her purse in the unlocked van. The thief took the purse and contents which included her wallet, ID, a number of credit cards, a pack of Epipens, gift cards from Target and Walmart plus $300 cash.

Loss is listed at $1,050. There are no suspects.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

