Puddle of Mudd, Saliva Coming to Salina

The Tony’s Pizza Events Center is preparing to experience a resurrection. Resurrection Tour 2018, featuring Puddle of Mudd, and Saliva, will roll into town in early September. It will make a stop on Friday, September 7th.

Res·ur·rec·tion (rezəˈrekSH(ə)n) – “The revitalization or revival of something; the resurrection of something under a charismatic leader.” A fitting definition for this line up of live rock powerhouses.

Headliner Puddle of Mudd is in full strength in 2018 selling out shows all over the world. Saliva is on the rise with new music- a new album coming late this summer – and a few other new things.

Puddle of Mudd is an American post-grunge band from Kansas City, Missouri. The band has sold over 7 million albums and has a string of number one mainstream rock singles in the U.S such as “Blurry” and “She Hates Me.” Their major label debut ‘Come Clean’ has sold over 5 million copies.

After acquiring front man Bobby Amaru in 2011, Saliva became infused with new blood, energy, and spirit. The same energy launched Saliva’s career in 2001 with the release, Every Six Seconds – a certified Double Platinum-selling album, containing the hits, “Click Click Boom” and 2002 Grammy nominated, “Your Disease.” Saliva’s in-your-face, anthemic writing style continued with a certified Gold-selling album Back in to Your System with hits: “Always,” “Raise Up,” and the Nikki Sixx co-written, “Rest In Pieces.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 29th at 10 am through the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office, online, and by calling 888-826-SHOW (7469).

Reserved seating is $26 and $36. The standing only Party Pit is $48. Groups of 10 or more call 785-826-7200 for discounts.