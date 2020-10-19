Salina, KS

Now: 43 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 53 ° | Lo: 39 °

Public Forum Moved to Arena

Todd PittengerOctober 19, 2020

Because of the anticipated size of the crowd a public forum regarding proposed oversight of the Salina Police Department is being moved to the largest indoor venue in Salina.

According to the the City, they have received feedback that a large number of people plan to attend a public forum held by the Salina City Commission to discuss the development of a “Citizen Review Board” for local law enforcement.

In order the make sure the event includes precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the event will take place in the Arena at Tony?s Pizza Event Center instead of Great Plains Conference Center.

The public forum will be held on Tuesday of this week beginning at 7:00 p.m.  Doors will be open at 6:15.

Masks are required to be worn upon entering the building and while seated. Seating will be arranged so that social distancing can take place during the forum.

The public forum can be viewed on Salina Media Connection Cable channel 20 or on the City of Salina’s YouTube channel.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Public Forum Moved to Arena

Because of the anticipated size of the crowd a public forum regarding proposed oversight of the Sali...

October 19, 2020 Comments

Sacred Heart Girls Tennis Highlight...

Sports News

October 18, 2020

Broncos force three turnovers, clin...

Sports News

October 18, 2020

Store Closing Marks End of Era

Top News

October 18, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Naked Teen Crashes in Biz...
October 18, 2020Comments
Unused Medications to be ...
October 18, 2020Comments
Unique Kansas Postcard Co...
October 18, 2020Comments
Kansas Federal Election C...
October 18, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH