Public Forum Moved to Arena

Because of the anticipated size of the crowd a public forum regarding proposed oversight of the Salina Police Department is being moved to the largest indoor venue in Salina.

According to the the City, they have received feedback that a large number of people plan to attend a public forum held by the Salina City Commission to discuss the development of a “Citizen Review Board” for local law enforcement.

In order the make sure the event includes precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the event will take place in the Arena at Tony?s Pizza Event Center instead of Great Plains Conference Center.

The public forum will be held on Tuesday of this week beginning at 7:00 p.m. Doors will be open at 6:15.

Masks are required to be worn upon entering the building and while seated. Seating will be arranged so that social distancing can take place during the forum.

The public forum can be viewed on Salina Media Connection Cable channel 20 or on the City of Salina’s YouTube channel.