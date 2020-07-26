Salina, KS

Public Asked to Report Unsolicited Packages of Seeds

Todd PittengerJuly 26, 2020

State agriculture officials are warning about unsolicited seeds people have been receiving in the mail.

According to the Kansas Department of Agriculture, they have been notified that several Kansas residents have received unsolicited packages containing seeds that appear to have originated from China. The types of seeds in the packages are unknown at this time.

The agency says  packages were sent by mail; some have been labeled as jewelry and they may have Chinese writing on them.

Unsolicited packages of seeds have been received by people in several other states across the United States over the last several days.

If you receive a package of this type, please DO NOT plant these seeds. If they are in sealed packaging, don’t open the sealed package. Instead, please contact KDA’s plant protection and weed control program at 785-564-6698, via email at [email protected], or at the complaint reporting portion of the KDA website: report a seed complaint.

Unsolicited seeds could be invasive species, could introduce diseases to local plants, or could be harmful to livestock. Invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops. agriculture officials work to prevent the introduction of invasive species and protect Kansas agriculture.

