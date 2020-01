Saline County Emergency Management is asking the public to avoid areas east of Salina due to a fire that has broke out.

As of 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, fire crews are working a grass fire just to the east of Salina. First responders are asking that traffic avoid Magnolia Rd. east of Markley Rd. to Simpson Rd.

For any questions, call 785-714-0389.

KSAL News will have more information as it becomes available.