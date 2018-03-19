Salina, KS

Now: 42 °

Currently: Cloudy / Windy

Hi: 42 ° | Lo: 33 °

Pub Crawlers Turn Salina Downtown Green

Todd PittengerMarch 18, 2018

The streets of downtown Salina were alive with the spirit, and color of St. Patrick’s Day Saturday night.

Salina Downtown’s “St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl 2018” event attracted a large crowd of enthusiastic revelers. Many dressed in bright, festive, green attire and were enjoying their favorite cold beverages.

The pub crawlers were able to walk, crawl, skip, or hop between eight different downtown participating bars and restaurants. They included:

  • Big Nose Kate’s
  • Blue Skye Brewery & Eats
  • Coop’s Pizzeria
  • Martinelli’s Little Italy
  • Paramount Bar
  • Rendezvous Bar
  • Salina Innovation Foundation
  • TK’s Smokehaus

Each participating business offered food and drink specials exclusive to pub crawlers.

For those that might have had a little too much to drink, Sunflower Taxi offered free rides home.

Pub crawl events in downtown Salina are proving to be popular. Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day pub craw was the fifth. The success of the St. Patrick’s Day events prompted the creation of simialr Halloween themed “Zombie Crawl” events which are just as popular.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Truck Thief Found

A stolen vehicle was recovered and an arrest made after a warrant was served at a Salina hotel on Su...

March 19, 2018 Comments

Shots Fired from Motel Balcony

Kansas News

March 19, 2018

Little Caesar’s to Offer Free Piz...

Top News

March 19, 2018

Girls’ Accessories Chain Clai...

Kansas News

March 19, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Truck Thief Found
March 19, 2018Comments
Shots Fired from Motel Ba...
March 19, 2018Comments
Girls’ Accessories ...
March 19, 2018Comments
Transient Arrested after ...
March 19, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH