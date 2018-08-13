Salina, KS

Provisional Ballot Counting Could Decide Race

MetroSource NewsAugust 13, 2018

Provisional ballot counting will likely determine the winner of the Republican primary for Kansas governor.

Secretary of State Kris Kobach led incumbent Governor Jeff Colyer by 110 votes as of late last week, but nearly nine-thousand provisional ballots could swing the final result to either candidate. More than 40 percent of the provisional ballots were cast in Johnson and Sedgwick counties, which are the state’s most populous counties.

Johnson, Sedgwick and 73 other counties are scheduled to hold vote canvassing meetings today.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

