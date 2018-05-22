Salina, KS

Now: 81 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 90 ° | Lo: 66 °

Protesters Jailed After Occupying Kobach’s Topeka Office

MetroSource NewsMay 22, 2018

More than a dozen protestors are arrested after occupying a room in Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s office in Topeka.

The 18 people who were arrested were part of the Poor People’s Campaign, which has protested against Kobach’s positions on immigration and voter identification. The arrested protestors were booked into the Shawnee County Jail on suspicion of criminal trespassing, criminal mischief and interfering with official business.

The Poor People’s Campaign has been demonstrating in Topeka over the past couple of weeks.

Source: MetroSource News

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Arrest Made after Bomb Threat

A Salina man was taken into custody shortly after calling police with a bomb threat at a local resta...

May 22, 2018 Comments

Missing Ogden Woman Sought

Top News

May 22, 2018

Free Fishing Fun

Kansas News

May 22, 2018

Protesters Jailed After Occupying K...

Kansas News

May 22, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Free Fishing Fun
May 22, 2018Comments
Protesters Jailed After O...
May 22, 2018Comments
End of Era; No More Pods ...
May 21, 2018Comments
Threat Prompts Business E...
May 21, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH