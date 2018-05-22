Protesters Jailed After Occupying Kobach’s Topeka Office

More than a dozen protestors are arrested after occupying a room in Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s office in Topeka.

The 18 people who were arrested were part of the Poor People’s Campaign, which has protested against Kobach’s positions on immigration and voter identification. The arrested protestors were booked into the Shawnee County Jail on suspicion of criminal trespassing, criminal mischief and interfering with official business.

The Poor People’s Campaign has been demonstrating in Topeka over the past couple of weeks.

Source: MetroSource News