Protest Planned in Salina

A protest prompted by the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia and George Floyd in Minneapolis is planned in Salina.

Salina Miranda Bachman is planning to host a “No Justice No Peace” protest this Sunday. The protest will start at noon at The Temple (formerly Masonic Temple), at 336 S. Santa Fe. It will travel to the Saline County Courthouse, and the Salina Police Department, before returning to The Temple parking lot.

Bachman says “in light of recent events involving the murders of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia and George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, people are just down right mad. White people have to check their white privilege and stand united against injustice in this world. No justice, no peace. KNOW justice, KNOW peace!”

Ahmaud Arbery who was unarmed, was shot and killed in a Georgia suburb by several men who were trying to stop him because they thought he might be connected to a burglary. George Floyd died earlier this week after a police officer held his knee on his neck while Floyd was in handcuffs and down on the ground.

The protest in Salina is open to the public and will be a peaceful demonstration.