Protest Planned During Salina City Commission Meeting

A protest is planned outside the Salina City-County Building prior to Monday afternoon’s Salina City Commission meeting.
Organizers tell KSAL News it will be a peaceful protest.
Local artist Priti Gulati Cox and organizer Miranda Bachman will be hosting the peaceful protest and demonstration Monday afternoon outside in lieu of being inside due to Covid-19. Open to the public, Artist Priti Gulati Cox is inviting others to demonstrate support for the proposal made by a local group.
The group says they are protesting two injustices. They include:
- The 1033 program the Salina Police Dept. This is the current enrolled in, and buying militarized weapons.
- The current Advisory Review board for the police department. Not only is the board ineffective there are clear conflicts of interest.