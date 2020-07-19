Protest Planned During Salina City Commission Meeting

A protest is planned outside the Salina City-County Building prior to Monday afternoon’s Salina City Commission meeting.

Organizers tell KSAL News it will be a peaceful protest.

Local artist Priti Gulati Cox and organizer Miranda Bachman will be hosting the peaceful protest and demonstration Monday afternoon outside in lieu of being inside due to Covid-19. Open to the public, Artist Priti Gulati Cox is inviting others to demonstrate support for the proposal made by a local group.

The group says they are protesting two injustices. They include:

The 1033 program the Salina Police Dept. This is the current enrolled in, and buying militarized weapons.

The current Advisory Review board for the police department. Not only is the board ineffective there are clear conflicts of interest.

Priti Gualti Cox says the pandemic isn’t separate from local problems,”the global response to what’s happening in America shows that the victims of unaccountability are the same the world over. The response to the pandemic and the knee of the State on the neck of non-whites in this country has simply cracked the hypocrisy of American Democracy wide open.”

Supporters are encouraged to bring signs and meet on the southwest side of the court house.

The Salina City Commission will meet for a study session at 3:00, followed by the regular meeting at 4:00.