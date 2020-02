A state bill proposed this week would raise the minimum age for tobacco-use from 18 to 21 in the Sunflower State.

Officials in Topeka say the measure would go a step further than current federal law with respect to both open- and closed-tank vaping devices.

The federal law reportedly only bans the latter. If passed, the proposal would also ban the sale of all flavored vaping juices with the exception of menthol flavors.

Several Kansas-based vape shop owners are voicing opposition to the bill.