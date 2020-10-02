Salina, KS

Property Stolen From the Y

Jeremy BohnOctober 2, 2020

Several heavy-duty equipment are stolen from a storage shed belonging to the Salina Family YMCA.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the property was stolen sometime between Sept. 22 and Thursday from a storage shed at the YMCA, 570 YMCA Dr.

Someone cut the lock off the shed and replaced it with another lock. They then took multiple items including a straight shaft string trimmer, chainsaw/trimmer/shears parts, a Stihl 16-inch chainsaw, Stihl Pro Trimmer and other accessories and tools.

Total loss is $1,975.

