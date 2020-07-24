Salina, KS

Property Stolen From a Building Under Construction

Jeremy BohnJuly 24, 2020

Property is stolen from a building that is under construction east of Salina.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander says that the theft happened sometime between Wednesday and Thursday from a building in the 6500 block of E. Cloud St.

David Roesner’s Construction is working on the building and reports that two Master Force air compressors that are both green in color, a red Tool Shop framing nailer, an unknown brand water pump and red garden hose that was attached to the pump are all stolen.

Since the building is under construction, there is no way of securing whats inside.

Total loss is just under $900.

