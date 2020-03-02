Prom-A-Rama is Saturday

It is time to gear up for the 16th Annual Prom-A-Rama. This community event helps make it possible for girls to attend prom that might not otherwise be able to. The event involves the collection and give away of donated prom dresses and accessories to any high school girl in Saline County and the surrounding area.

The collection of donated prom dresses began on February 21st and will continue until March 6.

People can drop off their dresses at the following locations:

Any Sunflower Bank location – Downtown 176 N. Santa Fe, South, 2450 S 9th, and 2070 S Ohio; and South High School, 730 E Magnolia Rd.

Or you may call – 785 452-5706 and someone will pick up your dresses.

The giveaway will be Saturday, March 7 from 9 a.m. to noon at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 111 W. Magnolia, Salina, KS – across the street from J.C. Penney’s.

To receive a dress the girl needs to attend the give away and provide proof of being a high school student. Once the girl has shown her identification, she will be admitted to the give away and there will be volunteers to help her find the perfect dress.

There will also be seamstresses to make on site alterations or minor repairs.

The dresses will be hung on racks by size and any donated accessories will be on tables.

Any dresses not given away at the end of the evening will be donated a non-profit such as the Bargain Basket, Salvation Army Thrift Store, DAV, or Goodwill Industries

Members of the community minded group behind Prom-A-Rama include Hank Corcoran Boyer, Beth Parry, Sarah Repp, and Kelly Leonard.