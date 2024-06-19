Project Salina Makes Big Difference

The hungry in Salina will benefit yar-round from a spring time food collection effort. The Project Salina final numbers have been tabulated,

According to the organization, on June 4th and 5th, the Project Salina Board, along with volunteers, collected just over 9,000 food items and received $91,000 in cash donations from local Salina businesses. Cash donations are still coming in, so that amount is expected to increase over time.

The following food items were donated:

Two barges of rice

Two barges of mashed potato flakes

Macaroni & Cheese

Pork & Beans

Hamburger/Tuna Helper

Tuna

Pasta & Various Pasta Dinners

Crackers

Hot & Cold Cereal

Canned Vegetables

Tomato Sauce, Spaghetti Sauce, Spaghetti O’s, etc.

Bottled Water

Peanut Butter & Jelly

Dry Beans

Pancake Syrup & Pancake Mix

Some miscellaneous food products

The collected food items were delivered to the warehouse, where board members and volunteers organized them. Last week, agencies visited the warehouse to collect what they needed from the donated food. The Ashby House, DVACK, Salina Grace, and the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank expressed their gratitude for everyone’s generosity.

The Salvation Army was unable to accept any donated food due to recent storm damage to their building. In situations like this, we depend on your cash donations. Once their building repairs are completed and they can store food again, we will allocate funds to help them resume operations.

The organization extends its heartfelt gratitude to Dean Lewis and Raymond & Julie Bilson for their invaluable assistance in collecting the product. With several board members unavailable, their help was crucial, and we truly cannot thank them enough.

Please remember that cash donations to Project Salina are welcome year-round.