Project Salina Kickoff Event This Week

The 2026 Project Salina kickoff event is this week. While the campaign officially begins May 1st, participants are invited to attend the annual Kickoff Lunch on Wednesday at Sunrise Presbyterian Church at 825 E. Beloit.

The Salina Rescue Mission and Project Salina will provide a free meal while participating businesses and organizations learn more about the mission and the impact it has on families in need. Attendees will receive posters, brochures, and other materials for their food drive and hear from board members and participating agencies.

The Project Salina food collection effort will take place during the month of May.

Project Salina is an annual drive to collect food for the hungry. It unites multiple businesses, churches, and other organizations in an effort to collect food for five agencies that serve meals, or distribute food, throughout the year.

The agencies include:

Ashby House

Salina Rescue Mission

Emergency Aid Food Bank

Salina Salvation Army

Salina Grace

Project Salina provides about 40% of the annual food needs to over 5,500 people struggling with hunger. Over 30 percent of those are children.

Project Salina began in 1990 as an effort to help agencies that provide food when their need is the greatest, in the summer months. The agencies typically see a lot of donations during the holidays, but by the summer months their shelves are getting bare.