May First Friday Vibes

Downtown Salina came alive during First Friday with a festive celebration of May Day.

Families gathered at the Salina Art Center, where children crafted traditional May Day baskets adorned with fresh flowers.

Local artwork was showcased at venues including the Greater Salina Community Foundation and Peaceful Body Wellness Center, offering visitors a vibrant cultural experience.

The evening concluded in Campbell Plaza with a sunset performance by Hyway Fourteen, bringing the community together to close out the event.