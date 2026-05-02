Celebrating a Love of Landscape

Landscape Consultants, located at 1777 E. Old Highway 40, hosted a celebration attended by community members and local leaders.

Salina Area Chamber of Commerce President Renee Dexler welcomed the business, noting its longstanding presence in the community. She said the grand opening highlights the company’s continued growth and commitment to serving local residents.

“Landscape Consultants has been in our community for a long time, and we’re here today to celebrate this milestone,” Dexler said. “They offer a wide range of products, including flowers, vegetables, trees, and shrubs, and they also provide valuable education to help customers make informed choices.”

Owner Matthew Wagoner said he and his team are focused on helping customers create and maintain beautiful outdoor spaces for years to come.