Salina, KS

Now: 69 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 90 ° | Lo: 72 °

Program to Highlight Legendary Wildlife Refuge

KSAL StaffSeptember 14, 2019

Photographer Jim Griggs will lead off the Smoky Hills Audubon Society fall program series on September 19th with a photographic tour of the legendary Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge. Many people are familiar with the annual crane migration in Nebraska every spring. The cranes also gather in the fall in New Mexico as they have for thousands of years.

Smoky Hills Audubon has a program every Month from September to May.  The programs are free and open to the public. Programs are held at Kansas Wesleyan University in the Peters Science Hall in room 229.

You may come early on September 19th and meet the speaker at 7:00 with the program beginning at 7:30. Audubon programs are free and open to the public.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Commodities Distribution Event Plan...

Eligible Saline County residents can participate in Commodities Distribution on Wednesday. Repres...

September 14, 2019 Comments

Beware of Bats

Top News

September 14, 2019

Southeast of Saline Grinds Out Win ...

Sports News

September 14, 2019

Kancare Forum in Salina

Top News

September 14, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Commodities Distribution ...
September 14, 2019Comments
Program to Highlight Lege...
September 14, 2019Comments
99 Year Anniversary of In...
September 13, 2019Comments
VIDEO: Santa Fe is Back O...
September 13, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH