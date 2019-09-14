Program to Highlight Legendary Wildlife Refuge

Photographer Jim Griggs will lead off the Smoky Hills Audubon Society fall program series on September 19th with a photographic tour of the legendary Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge. Many people are familiar with the annual crane migration in Nebraska every spring. The cranes also gather in the fall in New Mexico as they have for thousands of years.

Smoky Hills Audubon has a program every Month from September to May. The programs are free and open to the public. Programs are held at Kansas Wesleyan University in the Peters Science Hall in room 229.

You may come early on September 19th and meet the speaker at 7:00 with the program beginning at 7:30. Audubon programs are free and open to the public.